Man to stand trial over attempted murder in Dundee woods

Image caption The alleged attack took place at Templeton Woods on 7 August

A man will stand trial accused of attempting to murder a woman by repeatedly striking her with a dumbbell in Dundee's Templeton Woods.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, is accused of hitting Linda McDonald on the head and body, rendering her unconscious.

Prosecutors allege he seized the 52-year-old by the body and dragged her from a path to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The alleged offences took place on 7 August.

It also alleged that Mr McIntosh, of Strathmartine, Angus, attempted to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothing worn at the time of the alleged assault to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution.

He made no plea or declaration during a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC fully committed Mr McIntosh for trial and remanded him in custody.