Car thieves assault driver after pulling him from vehicle

Police in Falkirk have appealed for information after two men stole a car after pulling the owner from the vehicle and assaulting him.

The 47-year-old victim sustained a facial injury during the incident in Kilbrennan Drive at about 17:50 on Tuesday.

The silver Ford Focus was found set alight at Carronbridge Inn, Falkirk, at about 19:10 that evening.

Police said a man has been detained in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Jim Thomson said: "We are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about either of these incidents.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the initial robbery in Kilbrennan Drive, or the vehicle being set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."