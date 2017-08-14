Man and woman killed in A937 car crash named

Image caption A floral tribute was placed at the site of the collision

A man and woman killed after their car crashed on the A937 near Marykirk Bridge have been named by police.

Scott Mowatt, 31, and Paisley Bates, 26, who were both from Arbroath, died after the vehicle went through the parapet of a bridge and fell down a steep slope.

A second man was taken to hospital with serous injuries after the crash in the early hours of Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said both families were "understandably upset by their sudden loss."

The crash scene was in Angus, just beyond the Aberdeenshire border.

The Montrose to Laurencekirk road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.