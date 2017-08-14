Man in court over Dundee wallpaper shop stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the shop following a report of a serious assault

A Montrose man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a woman inside a Dundee wallpaper shop.

Gordon Ayre, 54, is alleged to have assaulted the woman to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of her life at Select Wallpaper on 2 August.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to face a single charge on petition.

During a brief private hearing he made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Mr Ayre was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court this week for a further hearing.