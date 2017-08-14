Appeal to trace sisters missing from Alyth

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kara McKinney, 5, and Grace McKinney, 8, are thought to be travelling in a campervan with their father

Police have appealed for information to help trace two young sisters reported missing in Perthshire.

It is thought Kara McKinney, 5, and Grace McKinney, 8, were travelling with their father Michael in a campervan.

They were last seen in the Alyth area and are known to go camping with their father in the West coast area, Fort William and Skye.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were eager to confirm their well-being.

He added: "Grace and Kara are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody, aged 3. They are travelling in a cream Eldis Autoquest Motorhome H36 PBO.

"If you have any information which may assist police in tracing Grace and Kara please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3165 11/08/17 or approach any Police Scotland officer."

Grace is described as 4ft 10ins, slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4ft with red/auburn hair.