Sheep worth £10,000 stolen from Perthshire farm

Police are appealing for information after 134 sheep worth almost £10,000 were stolen over a nine-month period from a Perthshire farm.

The animals were taken from the farm at Braes of Doune, near Comrie between September and June.

The blackface ewes and hoggs all have identification chips marked with the number UK0543847 in their ear tags.

The stolen sheep also have half-moon-shaped clips - unique to their home farm - on both ears.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It is appreciated that this is a long period of time and the area of farmland is extensive, so it is unlikely that anyone may have actually witnessed any of the thefts.

"However, it is possible that members of the farming and rural communities may have come across some of the animals being offered for sale."