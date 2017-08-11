Dundee woods reopen after attempted murder investigation
Dundee woodland at the centre of an attempted murder investigation has been reopened to the public.
A police cordon had been in place at Templeton Woods since a woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon.
Robbie McIntosh, 31, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of Linda McDonald.
He is accused of hitting the 52-year-old on the head and body with a dumbbell, and is expected to return to court next week.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Templeton Woods is now back to normal for the public.
"Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding."