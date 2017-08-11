Man gave 'white power' salute to women

Image caption Stirling Sheriff Court was told the women were left "visibly shaken" by the incident

A man who gave a Nazi-style salute to two Asian women in traditional Muslim dress has been jailed for 10 months.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Jordan Catlin shouted "white power" at the women, who were accompanied by a child at the time.

The women were left "visibly shaken" by the incident in St Ninians, Stirling, on 17 July.

Catlin, 26, admitted a charge of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and stealing a bicycle.

The court was told that the women were waiting to cross the road beside a supermarket at the time of the incident.

'Utterly moronic'

Matthew Kerr, prosecuting, said: "They were wearing traditional Muslim clothing with headscarves, and had a small child with them."

Mr Kerr said two witnesses' attention was drawn to Catlin by his "aggressive body language".

The depute fiscal said: "The lights changed to allow pedestrians to cross.

"When they did so, the accused stepped into the road in front of both Asian females and turned to face them before making a Nazi-style salute and shouting the words 'white power'.

"The witnesses observed both Asian females appeared visibly shaken and distressed by the accused's actions and reported the matter to the police."

Defence agent Peter Malone said Catlin had "difficulties with alcohol".

Mr Malone said: "He fully accepts that behaving in this fashion is utterly moronic."

Sheriff John Rafferty told Catlin: "Your conduct was quite shocking.

"One person is diminished by it, and that person is you."