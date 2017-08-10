Man hit with bottle and woman kicked in face during attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened beside the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit with a bottle and a woman kicked in the face during an unprovoked attack in Dundee.

The couple were assaulted by another man and a woman at about 02:30 on Sunday beside the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue.

Police said the victims were "slightly injured but very shaken."

The attackers were with two other people but were the only members of the group involved.

The male suspect was described as being in his 20s with dark hair and a local accent. He was shirtless and had a Scotland football crest tattooed on his chest.

The female was in her 20s with long, blonde hair. She was wearing a maroon tracksuit and also had a local accent.