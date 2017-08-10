Dutch architect preferred choice for Perth City Hall redevelopment

Image copyright Mecanoo Image caption Work on the new visual arts centre is expected to start in 2019

A Dutch architecture firm has been recommended as the preferred designer for the £20m redevelopment of Perth City Hall.

Mecanoo's previous projects include the Library of Birmingham and the HOME arts venue in Manchester.

Proposals from five shortlisted architects were shown at an exhibition at Perth Civic Hall in June.

Perth and Kinross councillors will consider a report next week recommending Mecanoo's appointment.

Mecanoo said its design is about "transparency, permeability, accessibility and creating an interactive environment for all".

Work on the new visual arts centre is expected to start in 2019 and will take two years to complete.

A public consultation on the redevelopment received more than 800 comments, with Mecanoo receiving the greatest number of positive responses.

Image copyright Mecanoo Image caption Once the architect has been formally appointed, detailed designs will be drawn up

The five designs were judged on meeting visitors' needs, delivering the requirements of a world-class museum, affordability, and "sensitivity towards the wider historic area surrounding City Hall".

The other shortlisted concepts were by Austin-Smith: Lord and MVRDV; Hoskins Architects; LDN; and Richard Murphy Architects.

Council leader Ian Campbell said: "The final decision will be for councillors to make next week, but I'd like to thank all members of the public, local businesses and cultural organisations who took the time to contribute their thoughts.

"What is clear is that there is a shared enthusiasm to see progress made with the City Hall and the level of public engagement throughout this process has been very pleasing to see."

Once the architect has been formally appointed, detailed designs will be drawn up.

The B-listed Perth City Hall, which was built in 1911, has lain empty for more than 10 years and had been threatened with demolition.

However, it was saved after those plans were blocked by Historic Scotland.