Dundee United chairman 'assaulted' after derby match

From the section

Image copyright SNS Image caption Stephen Thomson was allegedly pushed to the ground

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson following the club's defeat by city rivals Dundee.

The alleged incident took place immediately after the two clubs met in the Betfred Cup match at Dens Park on Wednesday.

It is understood Mr Thompson, 51, was allegedly pushed to the ground during the incident, but was not injured.

Dundee won the game 2-1 and will meet Celtic in the quarter-final.