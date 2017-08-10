Dundee United chairman 'assaulted' after derby match
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson following the club's defeat by city rivals Dundee.
The alleged incident took place immediately after the two clubs met in the Betfred Cup match at Dens Park on Wednesday.
It is understood Mr Thompson, 51, was allegedly pushed to the ground during the incident, but was not injured.
Dundee won the game 2-1 and will meet Celtic in the quarter-final.