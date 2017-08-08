Man charged with attempted murder of woman at Dundee woods
- 8 August 2017
A 31-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman at Dundee's Templeton Woods.
The 52-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident, which took place at about 13:10 on Monday.
Police said she had sustained a serious head injury and was still being treated at the hospital.
The man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.