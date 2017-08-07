Three men charged with attempted murder in Stenhousemuir
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Three men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was left seriously injured in Stenhousemuir.
Police said the 38-year-old sustained a head injury during an altercation in Ladeside Crescent at about 22:15 on Friday.
He remains in a serious condition in the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
The three men, who are aged 20, 19 and 17, are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.