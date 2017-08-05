Brechin abattoir hit by overnight fire
- 5 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an abattoir in the Angus town of Brechin.
The emergency services were called at about 04:00.
The premises of Matheson Jess abattoir on Montrose Road have been extensively damaged.
There have been no reports of injury.