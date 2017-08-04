Tayside and Central Scotland

Man arrested over wallpaper shop stabbing

Image caption Police were called to the shop following a report of a serious assault

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident at a Dundee wallpaper shop.

Police were called to Select Wallpaper on the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate at 16:50 on Wednesday after a report of a serious assault.

The man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers cordoned off a section of the industrial estate following the incident.

The man and woman's current condition is not known.

