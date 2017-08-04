Man arrested over wallpaper shop stabbing
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident at a Dundee wallpaper shop.
Police were called to Select Wallpaper on the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate at 16:50 on Wednesday after a report of a serious assault.
The man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers cordoned off a section of the industrial estate following the incident.
The man and woman's current condition is not known.