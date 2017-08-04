'Key piece of information' plea over missing man

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Arnold Mouat was last seen at a property in Bo'ness on 6 July

Police have issued a renewed appeal to trace a 64-year-old man who has been missing for four weeks.

Arnold Mouat was last seen at a property in Panbrae Road, Bo'ness, at about 23:30 on 6 July.

Mr Mouat left the address at some point during the night and has not been seen since.

Insp Martin Rutland said officers were looking for "that key piece of information" and that searches would continue for the foreseeable future.

Mr Mouat's family previously issued a statement saying they had been "overwhelmed" by public support.

Mr Mouat is white, about 6ft 3in tall, with dark receding hair, a tanned complexion, and speaks with a Shetland accent.

Specialist equipment

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers, but the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Police Scotland's marine unit has used specialist equipment in the water near Bo'ness.

Search and rescue officers and police dogs have also been deployed.

Insp Rutland said: "Our search for Arnold is ongoing and we are still actively looking to trace him.

"Unfortunately we are still looking for that key piece of information that will give us the answers that Arnold's family are desperately seeking."