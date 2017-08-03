Man dies after being found injured in garden

Police have appealed for information into the unexplained death of a 50-year-old man in Dundee.

John Mottram was found injured in a rear garden in Dens Road in the early hours of 26 July.

Mr Mottram died in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital two days later.

Det Insp Brian Geddes said officers were conducting inquiries in the local community to attempt to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

He said: "Specialist officers, including forensic officers, have been involved in the investigation so far and will continue to be in the area over the next few days.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience while these inquiries continue, and would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us."