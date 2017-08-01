MTH Group Ltd placed into liquidation with loss of 20 jobs

A specialist auto services company in Falkirk has been placed in liquidation with the loss of all 20 jobs.

MTH Group Ltd, which was founded in 1969, provided electrical, engineering and support services for cars and commercial vehicles.

Tom MacLennan and Iain Fraser, of FRP Advisory LLP, have been appointed joint provisional liquidators.

They said increasing online competition had resulted in "unsustainable cash-flow issues."

The liquidators will market the company assets, including vehicles and specialist equipment for sale.

Mr MacLennan said: "MTH Group was highly-regarded for its expertise and wide range of specialist automotive engineering services.

"Unfortunately the financial issues facing the company could not be resolved and the business has now ceased trading and all 20 staff have been made redundant.

"We will work closely with all agencies and services to ensure employees receive every support and assistance at this very difficult time."