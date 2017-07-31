New glassblowing studio will 'keep the tradition alive'

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Whisky expert Charles McLean (L) officially opened Tom Young and Karen Somerville's new studio

A family firm has opened a state-of-the-art glassmaking studio in Stirling following a crowdfunding appeal.

The Angels' Share Glass studio was officially opened by whisky expert and author Charles McLean.

The Bridge of Allan company hopes to increase production and train a new generation of glassblowers.

Co-founder Tom Young, who has made glass by hand using traditional methods for nearly 60 years, previously worked out of a home workshop.

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Glassmaker Bee Hardy demonstrated her skills at the launch of the studio

Mr Young, who founded the company with his daughter Karen Somerville, recently received an MBE for his services to glassmaking.

The firm launched a crowdfunding campaign which raised £11,000 and received extra funding from the Scottish Microfinance Fund.

Guests at the studio's launch were given a demonstration by the firm's glassmaker Bee Hardy.

Bailie Chris Kane, who represented the Stirling Lord Provost's office, said: "It is testament to Tom and his daughter Karen that their creativity and business acumen has taken the journey from Tom's garden shed to a purpose-built studio in just four years."

Mr Young said: "Having a new studio with more space for staff to work in means a lot to me.

"It will be a great advantage when it comes to passing glassblowing skills onto a new generation of young glassmakers and making sure we keep the tradition alive."