Vigilante groups warned after man arrested

Police in Dundee have issued a warning against vigilante action after a man was confronted by "paedophile hunters".

The 36-year-old has been arrested over alleged grooming offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later.

But police urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

The man had been confronted and filmed outside his home by members of the internet network Creep Catchers on Saturday.

Insp Nicky McGovern of Police Scotland said: "We take these reports very seriously and are currently making enquiries into what was reported to us.

"I would urge the local community to allow us to make the necessary enquiries and not take matters into their own hands.

"I would like to reassure the public that all reasonable steps are being taken to protect them."