Man held over drive-by paintball shootings

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by paintball shootings in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and Central Scotland.

Police issued an appeal for information in June after two men were seen shooting a paintball gun at people from a black Audi A4.

A car which officers said may have been the vehicle involved was later found on fire in Croftamie, Stirlingshire.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Incidents were reported in Greendyke Street in Glasgow City Centre, Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and the Stirlingshire area.

Det Sgt Raymond Sagan said: "The response from members of the public has been excellent and I would like to thank everyone who got in touch to assist with this investigation.

"Some of the information provided proved to be absolutely vital in helping us establish the circumstances of this reckless and dangerous incident."