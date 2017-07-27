Petition to rebuild pavilion destroyed in blaze

Image copyright Butch Butchart Image caption Mill O' Mains Community Pavilion was destroyed in Sunday's blaze

A petition to rebuild a Dundee community centre destroyed in a fire has been signed by over 700 people.

The Mill O' Mains Community Pavilion is being demolished following Sunday's blaze, which is suspected of being started deliberately.

The volunteer-run pavilion was used for youth group and community activities, including providing meals for children.

The petition calls on Dundee City Council to build a replacement for the centre.

The council said it was left with "no other viable option" but to demolish the building.

The petition states: "The pavilion was a hub to the local community and a place for children from different backgrounds to have a place to play and relax.

"We would love to see it rebuilt for the community."

Image copyright DC Thomson Image caption Council leader John Alexander said the authority was working with the Mill O' Mains community

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander told the petitioners: "I'm currently working with officers to identify what led to the fire, what could have been done to prevent it and where we go from here.

"The bottom line is that we will absolutely be working with the community and local councillors.

"Local community officers have been working with key community activists and there will hopefully be some more detail and clarity in the coming days."

Police Scotland said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: "Following the fire at the Mill o' Mains Community Pavilion we are left with no other viable option than to demolish the site.

"The building suffered extreme structural damage, having entirely lost its roof and most of its internal fabric during the fire.

"Work is currently underway to demolish the remnants of the building.

"At this stage our main focus is to clear the site and remove the danger."