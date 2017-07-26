No suspicious circumstances in Brechin baby's death
26 July 2017
The sudden death of a three-week-old baby boy in Brechin is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Officers attended an address in the town's Damacre Road at 07:00 on Sunday following the baby's death.
Police Scotland said the death is being treated as unexplained and there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
A spokeswoman said: "Officers are continuing to liaise and support the family through this difficult time."