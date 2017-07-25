Man jailed after police chase across Dundee golf course

A man who led police on a high-speed car chase across a golf course before hitting a dog and crashing has been jailed for six months.

Robert Fleming, who was disqualified from driving at the time, was finally caught by police in Dundee's Caird Park.

Fleming, 22, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Road Traffic Act on 26 June.

He was also banned from driving for three years.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told officers tried to pull Fleming over, but he sped off through the north of the city.

He was spotted again 15 minutes later when he ignored a police instruction to stop.

Fleming drove along the Kingsway at speeds of up to 60mph before turning in to Caird Park.

The court heard that he then hit a dog, which survived and ran off, before speeding across the grass and part of the park's golf course.

Police officers used specialist pursuit tactics to send Fleming's car into a spin and he was arrested after jumping out of his car.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: "A custodial sentence may not be the only option.

"He wants to live a law-abiding life."

Sheriff Simon Collins QC ordered Fleming's jail term to be served consecutively to a further 100 days for breaching his licence from an earlier prison sentence.