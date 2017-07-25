Serial sex offender may never be released from jail

Image caption A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Brown his crimes were of "the most severe gravity"

A serial sex offender has been told by a judge that he will only be released from prison when he no longer poses a risk to the public.

Andrew Brown, 57, sexually assaulted a woman and raped two others in Dundee between 2012 and 2016.

Lord Armstrong jailed Brown for four-and-a-half years but told him not to assume that he would be released at the end of that period.

Brown was found guilty earlier this year by a jury.

Lord Armstrong imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Brown and told him it constituted a sentence of imprisonment for an indeterminate period.

The judge said he would only ever be freed if the Parole Board can be satisfied that such a move would not endanger the public.

Following his conviction, a full risk assessment was carried out on Brown, classing him as "a high risk to the safety of the public at large".

Brown, who has previously been jailed for five years, has a criminal record that features sex offences, including indecent assault.

Disturbing crimes

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe asked the judge to deal with Brown by imposing a determinate sentence on him coupled with a further period of supervision.

Mr Fyffe said it would be a significant jail term and that Brown would likely be "a man of some considerable age" by the time of his release, but Lord Armstrong rejected the submission.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Brown continued to deny his guilt over the rapes and sexual assault and had failed to respond to previous proposed interventions to address his behaviour.

Lord Armstrong told Brown: "These crimes, of which you have been convicted, are disturbing and of the most severe gravity.

"You appear to show no real remorse or concern for the victims of your crimes."