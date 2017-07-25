Scotland's waterways opened up to virtual visitors

Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption Scottish Canals staff mapped 137 miles of waterways

Mobile 360-degree camera technology has helped open up 137 miles of panoramic views of Scotland's waterways to online visitors.

A Scottish Canals team used Google Street View's Trekker camera backpack to capture attractions including the Crinan Canal and the Falkirk Wheel.

The camera is designed to allow easier access to narrow footpaths and bridges.

Neptune's Staircase on the Caledonian Canal and Stockingfield Bridge have also been captured.

The 4ft-high backpack, which weighs 40lbs, is fitted with a 15-angle-lens camera which takes 360 pictures every 2.5 seconds.

Image copyright Peter Sandground Image caption Laggan Avenue on the Caledonian Canal is one of the waterways captured by the new camera

Scottish Canals' head of information and communication technologies Andrew McSherry said: "When Scotland's canals were first carved through the heart and highlands of the nation during the Industrial Revolution, they were considered at the cutting edge of engineering and design.

"It's been incredible to see every nook, cranny, and lock captured using this 21st Century equipment.

"The Trekker has been ideal for the narrower towpaths and bridges of Scotland's canals and allows us to show off some of the more hard-to-reach places along the canal network as well as the sights known the world over."

A Google spokesman said "We believe the world is better explored than explained.

"The Trekker enables you to travel to some of the most beautiful places on Earth, such as the Scottish canals, from the comfort of your own home."