Police name motorcyclist killed in crash
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A 51-year-old Forfar motorcyclist killed in a crash in Perthshire on Saturday evening has been named as Neil Cownie.
Mr Cownie sustained fatal injuries in the collision on the B8079, south of Blair Atholl, at about 20:30.
Accident investigators remained at the scene of the collision for several hours.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the full set of circumstances were continuing.