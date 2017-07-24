Trio jailed after £100,000 Dundee drugs raid

Image caption A judge at the High Court in Glasgow told the men they were involved in a "significant operation"

Three men caught during a police raid that recovered £100,000 of heroin and cocaine in Dundee have been jailed.

Scott Curtis, William Malkin and Rogan Millar were held following the Operation Sylvan probe in the city last October.

Malkin, 25, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Curtis, 26, and Millar, 28, were jailed for four-and-a-half years and four years respectively.

Malkin, of Dundee, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs between April and October last year.

Curtis, of Dundee, and Millar, of Tayport, Fife, admitted the same charge committed between September and October last year.

A previous court hearing was told Curtis and Malkin were seen entering a tenement close carrying a cardboard box and bags.

Drugs were discovered inside the box and bags during a raid at a flat in the building

The court was told Curtis had a knife, a baseball bat and a knuckle duster in his car.

The court heard Millar's home was also searched and what appeared to be the remains of a drugs "tick list" were discovered.

Lady Scott told the men: "This was a significant operation in respect of class A drugs."