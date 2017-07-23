Motorcyclist killed in Perthshire crash
- 23 July 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 51-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Perthshire on Saturday evening, police have said.
The crash happened on the B8079, south of Blair Atholl, at about 20:30.
The identity of the man who died has not been released.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.