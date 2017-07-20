Fleeing drink driver hit by taxi after crashing car

Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told Cameron Campbell collided with a parked van

A drink driver who was hit by a taxi as he tried to flee on foot after crashing his car has been given a community sentence.

A court heard Cameron Campbell, 25, collided with a parked van following a row with his girlfriend in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told a witness at a nearby hotel saw Campbell and contacted police.

Campbell was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £300 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Campbell admitted careless driving while over the legal alcohol limit and running into the path of an oncoming car on 13 May last year.

He was later traced at home and police noticed he had fresh cuts on his elbow, was limping, and was not wearing shoes.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said: "He fell out with his partner, stupidly went out of the house and things followed from then."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Campbell: "These are serious matters, in particular with a view of your previous convictions which puts you in to custodial territory.

"But having looked at all the circumstances, I can deal with this by a non-custodial sentence."