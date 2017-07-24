Teenager killed in crash north of Dundee named
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Coupar Angus teenager who died after a one-car crash on a road north of Dundee has been named as Billy Haggart.
The 18-year-old sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road near Tullybaccart at about 02:30 on Saturday.
Four other people in the car sustained minor injuries.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were continuing.