Teenager killed in crash north of Dundee named

A Coupar Angus teenager who died after a one-car crash on a road north of Dundee has been named as Billy Haggart.

The 18-year-old sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road near Tullybaccart at about 02:30 on Saturday.

Four other people in the car sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were continuing.