Man who caused tenement gas explosion jailed

Image copyright PPA Image caption Christopher Jones will be supervised for a year following his release from prison

A man who deliberately caused a gas explosion in a block of flats in Dundee has been jailed for two years.

Christopher Jones started a fire in his Park Avenue property after causing gas to build up for several days in April.

Perth Sheriff Court was told residents of eight flats were evacuated as a result.

Jones, 42, previously admitted causing the explosion and a charge of stalking a woman at her home and various locations.

He will also be supervised for a year following his release from prison.

The court was told previously that Jones had attempted to take his own life by causing the explosion after losing his sight.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said a joint investigation discovered a fire had been started deliberately in the bedroom and that Jones was not in the room when it exploded, as he would have been unlikely to survive the blast.

The fiscal said that the repair bill for each flat ran to "tens of thousands of pounds".

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: "He lost his sight and it has significantly deteriorated in the last year and he has found it difficult to adjust."