Tayside and Central Scotland

Traffic disruption after supermarket lorry overturns on M876

Food from lorry spilled on road Image copyright Traffic Scotland

Drivers on the M876 near Falkik have faced disruption after a supermarket delivery lorry overturned.

The crash at junction 1 Bonnybridge happened at about 09:00 and involved an Asda lorry.

Pictures from Traffic Scotland's live cameras showed food strewn across the west-bound carriageway.

The lorry was removed but the road remained closed for several hours while debris was cleared. Diversions were in place.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites