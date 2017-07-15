Traffic disruption after supermarket lorry overturns on M876
Drivers on the M876 near Falkik have faced disruption after a supermarket delivery lorry overturned.
The crash at junction 1 Bonnybridge happened at about 09:00 and involved an Asda lorry.
Pictures from Traffic Scotland's live cameras showed food strewn across the west-bound carriageway.
The lorry was removed but the road remained closed for several hours while debris was cleared. Diversions were in place.