Topless man sexually assaults woman on path

Police in Dundee are hunting a topless man who sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman on a disused railway line.

The suspect banged into the woman before assaulting her at The Miley, near Harefield Road at about 15:50 on Wednesday.

Officers said the woman was "shocked but unhurt" in the incident.

The man was described as aged between 17 and 25, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with broad shoulders, with a red top tied around his waist.

He was also wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a two-tone coloured baseball cap.

Police said they were keen to trace a female cyclist in her 60s with long grey hair who was in the area at the time.