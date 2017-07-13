Body of teenager recovered at Falls of Bruar

Image copyright John Ferguson/Geograph Image caption The teenager's disappearance sparked a major search operation

The body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered from the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire.

A major search and rescue operation was launched at the gorge on Wednesday evening after the teenager was reported missing.

Police officers were joined by the fire service, ambulance crews, a helimed and the local mountain rescue team.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the teenager's family have been informed.

It is understood the man, who is from England, was with friends who attempted to rescue him when he got into difficulty in the water.

No details of the man's identity will be released until a formal identification has taken place.