Tayside and Central Scotland

Police probe continues into man's death

Hilltown Court Image copyright Google

A police investigation is continuing into the death of a man at a multi-storey in Dundee.

The emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in the city's Hilltown Terrace shortly after 09:00 on Saturday.

The building was cordoned off following the incident and the man's identity has not been released by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

