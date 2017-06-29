New canal route gets royal seal of approval

Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will travel along the canal during the visit

A new route forming the eastern gateway to the Forth and Clyde canal will be named after the Queen.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will board a barge and lead a flotilla along the canal on Wednesday.

The Queen Elizabeth II Canal section has been built as part of the £43m Helix project, which features the Kelpies sculptures.

The royal couple will also carry out engagements in Stirling Castle and Perthshire during a three-day visit.

Scottish Canals chairman Andrew Thin, Scottish Canals, said: "This event is a fitting culmination of more than a decade of hard work that saw the partners and the local community come together to turn an ambitious idea into reality and breathe new life into the area."

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "The official naming of the canal is another huge landmark in the Falkirk area's transformation from an industrial heartland to one of Scotland's best tourist destinations."