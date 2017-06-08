Driver killed by falling tree in Perthshire named
8 June 2017
A 42-year-old driver who died after a tree hit his car in Perthshire has been named.
Police said he was Scott Pankhurst, also known as Scott Finnie, who lived in Dundee.
The accident happened on the A85, two miles east of Gilmerton, at about 20:00 on Tuesday. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police said inquiries into the accident were continuing.