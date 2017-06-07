Driver killed by falling tree on A85 near Gilmerton

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The accident happened on the A85 between Crieff and Perth

A 42-year-old driver has died after a tree came down as high winds and rain swept across parts of Scotland.

The accident happened on the A85, two miles east of Gilmerton, Perthshire, at about 20:00 on Tuesday evening.

It was understood the tree may have hit the car, which was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Heavy rain overnight has led to flooding and some disruption for travellers across the north and north east.

ScotRail said the line between Aberdeen and Inverness had been hit by flooding.

Services were terminating at Elgin and Forres, and the company was trying to arrange alternative bus transport.

Overhead line damage was also affecting services between Paisley and Glasgow and some tram services were suspended in Edinburgh.

Dallas in Moray was badly affected by flooding, and the primary school was closed due to adverse weather conditions.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said 14 flood warnings were in force, mostly in Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A spokesperson said: "The lower Spey is particularly high, with potential localised flooding in Kingston and Garmouth. SEPA and Moray Council are monitoring the situation across the area."

A tree was brought down in Aberdeen at the corner of Westburn Drive and Ashgrove Road.