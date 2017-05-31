Repeat sex offender jailed for child abuse images

Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told James Stewart downloaded almost six hours of child abuse videos

A repeat sex offender who downloaded child abuse images on his mother's laptop has been jailed for three years.

A court heard James Stewart had avoided a prison sentence on an identical charge months before committing the new offence.

Stewart, 42, admitted downloading indecent images of children in October and November 2015.

Sheriff George Way described Stewart's actions as "unacceptable and disgusting."

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that police, working on a tip-off, raided Stewart's flat in Dundee and his mother's home in Arbroath.

They found images stored on a hard drive and a tablet, as well as a computer belonging to Stewart's mother.

Depute fiscal Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court: "The accused is a repeat offender and a registered sex offender having been convicted in January 2015.

"On 19 November 2015 police received intelligence that a device connected to the internet had been downloading indecent images of children."

'Unacceptable and disgusting'

Child abuse images, some at the most serious level, were discovered on a computer tower and a hard drive, as well as videos running to five hours and 49 minutes.

Miss Sinclair said: "A Toshiba laptop owned by his mother was examined.

"The hard drive had been connected to it previously.

"It contained 174 images of males and females aged five to 15.

"His mother denied any knowledge of the content."

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said: "He's aware he appears on a serious matter and he has breached his previous court orders as a result."

Sheriff George Way revoked the community payback order imposed on Stewart for his original offence and jailed him for three years on that charge.

He also imposed a six-year extended sentence on Stewart, with three years to be served in prison and three on licence, over the new offences.

The two prison terms will run concurrently.

The sheriff said: "This is utterly unacceptable and disgusting behaviour. He basically went behind the court's back and did it again."