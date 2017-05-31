Stirling swimmer sparks major search operation

Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews, and a search helicopter attended the incident

A swimmer has sparked a major multi-agency search operation at Stirling Bridge.

Police, fire and ambulance crews, and a search helicopter attended the incident shortly before 08:00.

The search operation followed a call from a member of the public reporting concerns over a man in the water at the bridge.

Police Scotland said the man was later found safe and well and the incident was a "false alarm with good intent."