Stirling swimmer sparks major search operation
- 31 May 2017
A swimmer has sparked a major multi-agency search operation at Stirling Bridge.
Police, fire and ambulance crews, and a search helicopter attended the incident shortly before 08:00.
The search operation followed a call from a member of the public reporting concerns over a man in the water at the bridge.
Police Scotland said the man was later found safe and well and the incident was a "false alarm with good intent."