Woman hit in face with traffic cone outside football stadium
- 30 May 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A woman was struck in the face with a traffic cone following a football match in Dundee.
The incident happened shortly after full-time in Dundee United's play-off final first leg against Hamilton Academical at Tannadice on Thursday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the cone was thrown towards Tannadice Street and hit the 48-year-old.
The woman was treated for facial injuries.