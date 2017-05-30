Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman hit in face with traffic cone outside football stadium

Tannadice Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened after Dundee United's play-off final first leg against Hamilton Academical

A woman was struck in the face with a traffic cone following a football match in Dundee.

The incident happened shortly after full-time in Dundee United's play-off final first leg against Hamilton Academical at Tannadice on Thursday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the cone was thrown towards Tannadice Street and hit the 48-year-old.

The woman was treated for facial injuries.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites