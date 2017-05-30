Montrose man killed in road collision named
- 30 May 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Angus has been named by police.
Scott Blake died in hospital after being struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer on Coronation Avenue in Montrose at about 20:15 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said Mr Blake's family were understandably upset by their sudden loss and that he would be greatly missed.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing.