Montrose man killed in road collision named

A 22-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Angus has been named by police.

Scott Blake died in hospital after being struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer on Coronation Avenue in Montrose at about 20:15 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said Mr Blake's family were understandably upset by their sudden loss and that he would be greatly missed.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

