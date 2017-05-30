Montrose man killed in road collision named

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Coronation Avenue in Montrose

A 22-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Angus has been named by police.

Scott Blake died in hospital after being struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer on Coronation Avenue in Montrose at about 20:15 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said Mr Blake's family were understandably upset by their sudden loss and that he would be greatly missed.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.