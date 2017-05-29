Mother and son seriously injured in crash
- 29 May 2017
A mother and her six-year-old son have been seriously injured in a crash on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.
They were among five people taken to hospital after the collision between two cars near Tealing just after 17:00.
The 32-year-old woman was in a Vauxhall Corsa with her three children when it was involved in a crash with a Mercedes.
Police closed the road to allow for investigation work but it had opened by about 22:00.