Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Montrose
- 29 May 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Angus.
The incident happened on Coronation Avenue, Montrose, at 20:15 on Sunday.
Emergency services were called after the man was struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but later died.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone who saw the incident to contact Tayside Division on 101.
The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.