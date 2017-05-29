Tayside and Central Scotland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Montrose

Coronation Avenue, Montrose Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on Coronation Avenue in Montrose

A 22-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Angus.

The incident happened on Coronation Avenue, Montrose, at 20:15 on Sunday.

Emergency services were called after the man was struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but later died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone who saw the incident to contact Tayside Division on 101.

The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.

