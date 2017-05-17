'Positive' lead in Dundee murder investigation

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Gary McMillan was pronounced dead in the city's Lawton Terrace

Police investigating the murder of a 44-year-old man in a Dundee street have said they are following a "positive line of inquiry."

Gary McMillan died in the city's Lawton Terrace in the early hours of Tuesday.

The emergency services were called to the street at about 02:25, but Mr McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Ged Fitzpatrick, leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "We are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the death of Mr McMillan and I would like to stress that this was an isolated incident.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their patience whilst enquiries are being carried out in the area."