Court told death trial doctor 'tried to save friend'

Image caption The court was told Ms McAllister took the lead in attempting to resuscitate Louise McGowan

A doctor accused of killing her friend by giving her prescription drugs at a tattoo parlour took charge of attempts to save her life, a trial has heard.

Katy McAllister, 31, took the lead in attempting to resuscitate Louise McGowan, 27, after she became unwell at a house in Dundee in May 2015.

Ms McAllister denies killing Mrs McGowan and other charges of supplying drugs to a number of individuals.

She also denies stealing quantities of a medicine from Ninewells Hospital.

Paramedic Robbie Gray, 52, told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh that Dr McAllister met him outside the property in the city's Loganlea Terrace.

He said Ms McAllister phoned for an ambulance after Mrs McGowan's husband contacted her to say his wife was ill.

Administering adrenaline

The court heard that when they went into the property, Mrs McGowan was unresponsive and didn't have a pulse.

Mr Gray said staff attached an electrocardiogram test to Mrs McGowan's heart and it demonstrated that she had little activity in the organ.

He told the court that Ms McAllister was in charge of treatment and staff began to administer CPR.

He said: "She took the lead. We would be quite happy for her to take the lead."

The court heard that Ms McAllister gained access to Mrs McGowan's jugular and the medics started administering adrenaline.

However, they could not resuscitate Mrs McGowan and she was taken by ambulance to Ninewells shortly afterwards.

Dr James Bentley, 33, a senior registrar at the A&E department at Ninewells, was in charge of Mrs McGowan's treatment at the hospital.

Image caption The trial was told Mrs McGowan died in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital

Medical notes describe Mrs McGowan as being a "friend" of Dr McAllister.

He told the court that Ms McAllister arrived at the hospital with Mrs McGowan and briefed staff about what she knew.

Dr Bentley said that Ms McAllister said Mrs McGowan had taken alcohol, ibuprofen and co-codamol during the previous day.

He said Ms McAllister told him that Mrs McGowan may have also taken diazepam because she was nervous ahead of getting a tattoo.

Dr Bentley said Mrs McGowan was pronounced dead at 07:50.

Prosecutors allege that on 9 May, 2015, at her home address, and Voodoo Tattoo in the city's Perth Road, Ms McAllister "did recklessly and unlawfully" supply controlled and "potentially lethal" drugs to Mrs McGowan.

The Crown alleges that the drugs supplied to Mrs McGowan were tramadol, diazepam and temazepam.

Ms McAllister is also alleged to have supplied Mrs McGowan with codeine, diphenhydramine and cyclizine.

The indictment states Mrs McGowan, of Dundee, "ingested" the drugs and died a day later.

The trial before judge Graham Buchanan QC continues.