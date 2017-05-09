Man charged over Guthrie Castle 'embezzlement'
- 9 May 2017
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged embezzlement at Guthrie Castle in Angus.
Police were investigating allegations that events at the luxury wedding venue near Forfar had been double-booked.
The Guthrie Castle website has been taken down and replaced with a message asking anyone who has booked a wedding or event to get in touch with them.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.