Talks continue over new council administrations

Image caption Dundee City Council is one of six local authorities in Tayside and Central with no party in overall control

Talks are continuing across central Scotland and Tayside to establish council administrations following Thursday's local government elections.

No single party holds overall control in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

The SNP remains the largest party in Dundee with 14 councillors, but lost its overall majority of three.

Dundee SNP group leader John Alexander has ruled out any deal with the Conservatives.

The Conservatives are now the largest single party on Perth and Kinross Council, which previously had a minority SNP administration.

The SNP also remain the largest party on Clackmannanshire Council, retaining their eight seats, with the Conservatives gaining seats at the expense of Labour.