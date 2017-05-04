Police hunt supermarket ram-raiders

Image caption The thieves stole cigarettes in the raid at the Co-op shop

Police are hunting ram-raiders who drove a stolen car through the front doors of a Broughty Ferry supermarket.

The thieves stole cigarettes in the raid at the Co-op shop in Lawers Drive at about 04:10.

It is understood that a black BMW, which was reported stolen from Silport Place in Carnoustie, was used in the incident.

Police Scotland said the rear of the car may have sustained damage during the raid.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Det Sgt Sarah Brow said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the BMW between Carnoustie and Lawers Drive in the early hours of this morning or anyone who knows where the car is now."